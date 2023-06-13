Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 170 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $3,573,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 61,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 189,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after buying an additional 22,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.5 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,675,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,239. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.