Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $391,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,856,000 after purchasing an additional 619,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.06. 2,185,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,485. The stock has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.