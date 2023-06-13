Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.76 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $424.91. 853,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,777. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,748 shares of company stock worth $3,987,078. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.21.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

