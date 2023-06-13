Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $523.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.50. The firm has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

