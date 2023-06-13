Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 2,704 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $311.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,807. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $322.88. The company has a market capitalization of $196.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.