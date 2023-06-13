Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 443 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Visa by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,598 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Visa by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 79,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded up $2.61 on Monday, hitting $226.17. 8,621,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.29. The company has a market cap of $423.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

