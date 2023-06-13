Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 10,519 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after buying an additional 900,974 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $195,122,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 658,489 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,644,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,006. The stock has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.