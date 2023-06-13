Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,715 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned 0.21% of Leggett & Platt worth $9,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 474.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 2.6 %

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEG traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.91. 1,539,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,745. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

