Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,995 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison accounts for 0.9% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $19,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.63. 2,020,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

