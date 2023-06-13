Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,373. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

