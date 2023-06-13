Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $8.54 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,904 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 72,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG traded down $2.33 on Monday, hitting $113.92. 3,946,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,265. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day moving average is $121.01.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

