Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.8% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,153. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.14.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

