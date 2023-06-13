Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,578 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.1% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,002,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 882,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $73.98. 7,562,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,114,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.20. The company has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

