Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 216 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $50.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $855.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,106,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a market capitalization of $352.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $673.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $615.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $31,681,615 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.