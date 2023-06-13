MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Price Performance

MEIP stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MEI Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 24.8% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.