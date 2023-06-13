MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
MEIP has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.
MEI Pharma Price Performance
MEIP stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.