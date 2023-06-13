Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $987,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Medtronic by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 9,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,916,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

