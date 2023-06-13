Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,490 shares during the period. Medpace makes up 3.6% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned 1.38% of Medpace worth $91,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Medpace by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Medpace by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,792. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.79 and a 1-year high of $241.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

