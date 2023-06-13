Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,490 shares during the period. Medpace comprises approximately 3.6% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned 1.38% of Medpace worth $91,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,792. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.79 and a 52 week high of $241.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.11.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

