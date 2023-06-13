MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 215015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.30.

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

