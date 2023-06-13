Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in May

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Medicure Stock Up 5.4 %

MCUJF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. Medicure has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Medicure had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

