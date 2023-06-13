McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 782,066 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.18% of McDonald’s worth $2,279,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.57. 1,885,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,153. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.88 and a 200 day moving average of $276.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

