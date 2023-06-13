Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.83

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 11900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

