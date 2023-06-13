Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Down to $9.62

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $8.90. Materialise shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 3,522 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Materialise Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $519.23 million, a P/E ratio of 294.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $71.65 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Materialise by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Materialise by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 157,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 87,778 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

