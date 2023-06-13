Mass Ave Global Inc. Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $71.51. 4,868,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,809,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.49. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

