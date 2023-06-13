Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Insider Sandeep Bharathi Sells 1,724 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sandeep Bharathi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

MRVL stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,405,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,671,830. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.84, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $188,566,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,054,000 after buying an additional 3,934,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

