Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $428.83

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $428.83 and last traded at $428.21, with a volume of 118597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $423.16.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

