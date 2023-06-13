Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $428.83

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $428.83 and last traded at $428.21, with a volume of 118597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $423.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.
Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.