Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 232.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM traded down $4.10 on Monday, hitting $423.16. 378,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $428.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.15.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

