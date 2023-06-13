Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Holdings Increased by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises approximately 11.0% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $109,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Markel Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL stock traded down $5.73 on Monday, reaching $1,336.54. 16,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,339.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,327.63. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

