Marathon Capital Management Sells 90 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,250,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,167,000 after buying an additional 183,207 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 197,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,764,000 after buying an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

PEP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.90. 4,206,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $250.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

