Marathon Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,475 shares during the quarter. Physicians Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.10%.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

