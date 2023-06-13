Marathon Capital Management Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,468,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $822,592,000 after purchasing an additional 265,104 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,273,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $797,002,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.15. 12,343,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,434,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34. The company has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

