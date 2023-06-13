Marathon Capital Management Has $264,000 Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $49.23. 759,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,037. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.7851 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

