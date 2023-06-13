Marathon Capital Management Buys 1,478 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,334,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,037,566. The company has a market capitalization of $225.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.