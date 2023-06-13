Marathon Capital Management Acquires 229 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $91.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,131,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,643. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.12. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.