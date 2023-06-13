Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $282,800.74 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for approximately $13.47 or 0.00051594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

