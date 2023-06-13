Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,865 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 6.0% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $64,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $89.86. 1,480,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,660,979. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.73.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

