Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 61,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.28. 1,239,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.00. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

