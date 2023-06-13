Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Makes New $8.18 Million Investment in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 340,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,000. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA FLJP traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $28.17. 306,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,815. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.