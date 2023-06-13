Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Grows Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the quarter. Renaissance IPO ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.23% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Performance

IPO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,889. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67.

Renaissance IPO ETF Profile

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.