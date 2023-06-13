Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Down 16.8% This Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $19.11 million and approximately $229,390.63 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019699 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015774 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,818.74 or 1.00075994 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000559 USD and is up 3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $410,303.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

