Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.50

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 105203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.21).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.68. The firm has a market cap of £25.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1,674.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

