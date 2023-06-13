M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) by 3,570.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 994,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares during the period. M3-Brigade Acquisition III makes up approximately 0.3% of Centiva Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition III were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,280,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 710,349 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 609,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 65,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth $4,753,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MBSC stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. 1,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,893. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

