LXI REIT plc (LXI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.58 on July 7th

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LXI REIT Stock Performance

LXI REIT stock opened at GBX 100.60 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42. LXI REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 93 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 154 ($1.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,141.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.41.

Get LXI REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.20) target price on shares of LXI REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.