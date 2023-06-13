Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in AT&T by 12,202.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in AT&T by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 149,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 35,956 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,480,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,883,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

