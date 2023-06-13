Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Down 78.5% in May

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Longfor Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGFRY traded down C$0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching C$23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.17. Longfor Group has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$47.39.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

