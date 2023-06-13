Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Down 78.5% in May

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Longfor Group Stock Performance
Shares of LGFRY traded down C$0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching C$23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.17. Longfor Group has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$47.39.
Longfor Group Company Profile
