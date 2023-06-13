Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 45,498 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 340,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,498 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

WY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.82. 3,252,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

