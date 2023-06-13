Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.36 and a 200-day moving average of $158.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

