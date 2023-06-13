Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Reduces Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 278,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,139 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,488,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $26.97. 4,348,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,387. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $27.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.