Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Lowers Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,110 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNS. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

BNS stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 759,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,037. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $63.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

