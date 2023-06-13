Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $8.82 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Saban Cheryl boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $374,647.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $374,647.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,064 shares of company stock valued at $32,536,865 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $124.35. 22,091,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,516,199. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

